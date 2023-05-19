Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev announced 35 investment projects postponed due to sanctions

Due to Western sanctions imposed with the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, more than 35 investment projects with a total value of more than 150 billion rubles were postponed in Russia. This number was announced at the final meeting of the board of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, reports RIA News.

According to him, it is investors who feel the pressure of sanctions more seriously than others, primarily because they are faced with a refusal to supply ordered, and sometimes even paid, equipment. In some cases, it is possible to receive an order, but the question of commissioning works arises. In addition, a significant source of financial resources has disappeared, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Trutnev stressed that such a situation leads to a slowdown in economic processes, and they, in turn, affect people’s lives, social and demographic processes.

This month, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced his intention to actively attract private investment into the economy. According to him, the authorities intend to receive at least ten trillion rubles from citizens and companies in the next eight years.

Earlier, experts from the Institute for Economic Forecasting (INP) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) warned that without an increase in investment until 2035, the growth potential of the Russian economy would be limited to one percent.

In turn, the head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market, Anatoly Aksakov, noted this week that the growing budget deficit and the need to fulfill social obligations are inevitable. will lead to reduce investment. In his opinion, the way out could be “pulling money” from Asia, as well as from Europe and America, but by roundabout ways.