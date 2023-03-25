Prigozhin: more than 5,000 prisoners were pardoned after serving in the NVO zone

After the expiration of the contract to work in the zone of special military operation (SVO), more than five thousand former prisoners received a pardon. This number of those who served in the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” was called by the founder of this formation Yevgeny Prigozhin in a commentary published in Telegram– the channel of his press service.

“At the moment, the contract with PMC Wagner has ended and more than five thousand people have been pardoned. The percentage of persons who committed repeated crimes during the month is 0.31 percent. This is 10-20 times less than the standard indicators before the SVO,” Prigogine said.

He also said that a significant part of the crimes committed after the pardon is related to the injuries that former prisoners inflict on opponents of the special military operation and people “harnessing themselves for the Kiev regime.” Based on this, Prigozhin stated that crime in Russia has decreased tenfold.

Meanwhile, the St. Petersburg court did not send a Tunisian citizen accused of stealing two bicycles, who had previously been pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin and participated in the SVO as part of the Wagner PMC, to a pre-trial detention center. The court took into account that Ben Ahmed Sherif from August 2, 2022 to February 2, 2023 took part as a volunteer in a special operation and was awarded the medal “For Courage”.