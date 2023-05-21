About 60 thousand people participated in opposition rallies in three cities of Moldova

About 60 thousand people took part in anti-government rallies that took place on Sunday, May 21 in Moldova. This number was reported by the press service of the opposition party “Shor”, writes RIA News.

Actions were held in three cities of the country – Orhei, Balti and Comrat. The protesters demanded a referendum on the external vector of Moldova and argued that President Maia Sandu and the Action and Solidarity party should not decide the future of the country.

“People came to the rallies, saying that the voice of the people is above all, and that the people should decide where Moldova should go – to the West, to the East, whether or not to join any military bloc or remain neutral, as provided by the constitution,” Shor Party said in a statement.

Activists believe that the current government of Moldova makes decisions on behalf of all citizens, “despite the countless protests and discontent of the people.” According to a February poll by the Institute of Marketing and Sociological Surveys (IMAS) of the republic, the majority of local residents opposed breaking ties with Russia.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition Moldovan Shor Party, Ilan Shor, called on the leaders of Russia, China, Turkey, India and Brazil to protect the people of Moldova from the arbitrariness of the authorities.