The Russians sent more than 20 thousand letters to Santa Claus, writes on December 25 RT with reference to the press service of the Russian Post.

You can send a letter to the Russian wizard using special mailboxes. However, a message addressed to Santa Claus will be delivered even if it is dropped into a regular mailbox or filled out incorrectly. This year, 40,000 more letters are expected than before.

“Of course, on New Year’s Eve, the workload on the employees of the post office in Veliky Ustyug, which serves the residence of Father Frost, is growing strongly. During this period, sorting letters of desire takes up most of the working day of some of them, ”the organization said.

In December, Santa Claus went on a trip to Russia. In Volgograd, residents met the fabulous train on December 19th. The main magician of the country came out on the platform, congratulated those who met with the New Year and talked with the children.

The train route passes through 130 large and small settlements on the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railway, in Central Russia and in the North.

From December 13 to 15, the train made stops at the railway stations of Saratov and Astrakhan.