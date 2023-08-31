RBC: since the beginning of the NWO, the authorities have reported attacks or the appearance of drones 511 times

Since the beginning of the special operation, the authorities of the regions of Russia have reported attacks or the appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles 511 times. Such a number named RBC.

The first time a drone attack was reported by the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, happened on June 19, 2022. The drone then penetrated the airspace of the Russian region bordering Ukraine and dropped ammunition near the Kucherov farm. Subsequently, the authorities reported attacks every month.

According to the publication, from May 21 to June 25, 2023, the authorities of the Russian regions reported drone attacks. Then such data about drones began to arrive daily from August 6 – this continues to this day.

On August 30, Russia was subjected to the largest drone attack since the beginning of the NMD. The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack eight more regions of Russia – the Pskov, Oryol, Voronezh, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Moscow regions, as well as Sevastopol, were hit. President Vladimir Putin was informed about this.

In particular, Il-76 military transport aircraft caught fire due to the Ukrainian attack at the airfield in Pskov – Governor of the Pskov Region Mikhail Vedernikov explainedthat the airport suspended operations to determine the nature of the damage to the runway. From August 31 at 7 am Moscow time, flights from Pskov were resumed.