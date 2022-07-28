JCCC LPR reported the death of 77 civilians since the beginning of the escalation in the Donbass

More than 70 people, including several children, have died on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since the beginning of the escalation of hostilities in the Donbass. This was reported by representatives of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), writes TASS.

We are talking about the period from February 17 to July 28. At least 295 civilians became victims of hostilities – 77 residents of the LNR were killed and 222 were injured. Three children were among those killed, and 19 minors were among the wounded. The number of dead soldiers is not known.

In addition, according to representatives, 1942 houses in 31 settlements were destroyed, as well as 178 civilian infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, information about the wounded and dead civilians was provided by the authorities of Donetsk. Since the start of the military operation, at least 129 civilians have died in the city alone.