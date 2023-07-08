Explosion on oil rig in Gulf of Mexico kills two

An explosion on the Nohoch Alfa oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico killed two people, another went missing. Quantity named in Twitter-Pemex account.

On July 7, offshore Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico, there was a strong explosion on an oil and gas offshore platform, which started a fire.

Six people were injured, Pemex said. Two people were killed and one is missing.

In turn, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that as a result of the incident on the offshore platform, “three to four people” were missing.

Earlier in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), six people were injured and three were killed in the explosion of three oil tanks.