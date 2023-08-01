The new cost of the more expensive cars “Moskvich 3” called “Auto news of the day”.

The minimum cost of the car reached 2.22 million rubles. For this amount, they sell a car in the basic configuration with a manual transmission, and a lot with a CVT will cost 65 thousand rubles more.

Cars in the “Comfort” configuration (only with a CVT) began to cost almost 2.5 million rubles. They have heated front seats, a power driver’s seat and a digital instrument cluster.

More than other models, the Moskvich 3e electric crossover has risen in price by 392 thousand rubles, to 3.95 million rubles. Such cars are presented in the only configuration with a 193-horsepower electric motor and a 65.7 kilowatt-hour traction battery, giving a power reserve of up to 410 kilometers.

