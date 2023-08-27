There were several such schools in Moscow. One of them is No. 25 (now – No. 1574) in Staropimenovskiy Lane. The heirs of Stalin, Beria, Mikoyan and other famous personalities studied there.

“Of course, the conditions in this school were better than in others. More finance was poured into such an educational institution, and teachers’ salaries were higher. But the responsibility was huge! A daughter or son complains to their high-ranking parents about a teacher – and that’s it, write wasted! They will be fired with a “wolf ticket,” Burt said.

And yet there were teachers who were not afraid to give the children of the elite threes and even twos. Literally all the students of the 25th were desperately afraid of the headmaster with a characteristic surname, the historian added.

“Nina Iosafovna more than once gave Vasya Stalin a short cut and even threatened to call her father to school,” he said.

