Nutritionist Brykin urged to eat apples, oranges, avocados and seasonal berries in spring

Sports nutritionist and nutritionist, expert of the Hemotest Laboratory Anton Brykin told which fruits and berries should be preferred in spring. About this he reported in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Brykin called seasonal fruits and berries the most useful spring fruits and berries, since they are grown in natural conditions and are usually not frozen or preserved. In particular, he singled out apples, oranges and avocados, which are mistakenly considered a vegetable.

The nutritionist explained that apples are a source of ascorbic acid, potassium, silicon, cobalt, molybdenum, copper and chromium. In turn, oranges are rich in vitamins C and representatives of group B. At the same time, avocados are characterized by a high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, as well as vitamins K, E and B9, potassium, folic and ascorbic acid.

Among the berries, the most useful are cherries, strawberries and strawberries. Cherries are rich in vitamin C: 100 grams of berries provide 20 percent of the daily requirement of the body. Strawberries contain a lot of potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, fiber and fruit acids, and strawberries contain ascorbic acid, molybdenum, manganese and copper.

