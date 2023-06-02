RFU: Spartak became the most unprofitable football club in Russia in 2022

Russian Football Union (RFU) on its site published key club financial figures for 2022.

The most unprofitable club was the Moscow Spartak, the net minus of which amounted to 2.351 billion rubles. In second place was Krasnodar with a minus of 1.175 billion rubles. The third was the Moscow “Torpedo” (541.2 million rubles), the fourth – CSKA (454 million rubles), the fifth – Moscow Region “Khimki” (310.2 million rubles).

Samara’s Wings of the Soviets showed the highest net profit before tax – 777.5 million rubles, Sochi – 750.3 million rubles, and St. Petersburg’s Zenit – 647.5 million rubles.

In the current season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Zenit became the champion ahead of schedule, gaining 67 points after 29 matches. CSKA are fighting for second place with 55 points, Spartak – 54 points, and Rostov – 53 points.