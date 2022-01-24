Rupsa Datta, an employee of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of California, named one of the most terrible types of cancer, the main danger of which lies in the fact that in a large number of cases it occurs without any visible or tangible symptoms. About it informs “Medic Forum”.

According to the specialist, the main factor that helps a person to recover from cancer is its diagnosis and timely detection of the disease. However, pancreatic cancer is often quite “elusive” and when it is still found, it is too late for effective treatment, the doctor said.

The five-year survival rate in people with this diagnosis is only about ten percent, and in the case of cancer spread to other parts of the body, less than three percent. Thanks to the study, it turned out that pancreatic cancer tends to “enslave” nearby non-cancerous cells, which begin to provide it with nutrients, which is why the disease grows.

Earlier it became known that one of the universal symptoms of the early stages of cancer is night sweats. According to doctors, different localizations of cancer may have specific signs, but night sweats are characteristic of many types of cancer. According to experts, night sweats indicate the possible development of lymphoma, leukemia, bone or liver cancer.