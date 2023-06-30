Auto Mail.ru: the most recognizable brands of Chinese cars in Russia are Haval and Chery

The most recognizable brands of Chinese cars in Russia are Haval and Chery. This is evidenced by the results of the survey “Auto Mail.ru”, received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

According to him, 89 percent of more than 8,000 survey participants are familiar with the Haval and Chery brands. Another 87 percent know the Chinese automaker Geely. In addition, Russians are familiar with Exeed (78%), Great Wall (76%), Changan (72%) and FAW (70%) brands.

Brands that have recently entered the domestic market are also well known to Russians. Thus, 70 and 64 percent of respondents know about Omoda and Tank, respectively. Every second respondent had heard of the Dongfeng and GAC brands.

The least popular brands were SWM and Forthing, familiar to only four percent of respondents. Six percent said they had not heard of any of the listed brands. Russians are most willing to buy Geely (18%), Haval (17%) and Chery (13%) brands. At the same time, every fifth participant in the survey admitted that he was not ready to purchase a Chinese car.

Previously, the most popular used crossovers among Russians became known. Since the beginning of the year, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage have been most actively bought in the country.