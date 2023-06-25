The most popular used cars among Russians RIA News called the specialists of the SberAvto service. According to them, most often compatriots preferred cars of Japanese brands.

So, for the first five months of 2023, Japanese used cars accounted for 30 percent of all transactions on the service. The second most demanded place was taken by German cars. Also, compatriots preferred models of the Russian and American auto industry.

At the same time, Kia, Toyota and Hyundai became the most popular car brands in the coming year. Also, motorists in Russia have increased interest in BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Previously, the most popular brands of inexpensive cars were identified among Russians.