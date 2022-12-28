ATOR: Moscow region named the most popular region of Russia in 2022

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the Moscow Region has been named the country’s most popular tourist destination in 2022. This is reported on site organizations.

According to the data, the tourist flow to the region this year increased by 57 percent, amounting to 22 million people. The second line of the rating was occupied by Moscow. During the year, the capital was visited by 18 million tourists. About 17 million people rested in the Krasnodar Territory, 8.1 million in St. Petersburg, and 6.5 million in Crimea.

The top 10 popular destinations also included Kazan (3.3 million people visited the region), Tyumen Region (3.3 million), Primorye (3 million), Altai Republic (2.1 million) and Stavropol Territory (1.5 million).

Earlier it became known that Turkey was named the most popular holiday destination for Russians in 2022. The country topped the ranking with 5.3 million Russians per year. In second place was Abkhazia, where 1.1 million compatriots went. The top five also included the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Thailand.