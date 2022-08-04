According to the results of the last six months, chief engineers, technologists and mechanics have become the most sought-after personnel among Russian industrial enterprises, Izvestia was told in the SuperJob job selection service.

“There are 58% more vacancies for managers in the industry as a whole today than in February of this year, and 55% more than a year ago,” follows from the company’s thematic monitoring data.

The shortage of managerial personnel is observed even against the background of rising salaries. So, over the past year, according to SuperJob, the average salary of a chief engineer has grown by 8%, a technologist – by 11%, a mechanic – by 7%. In Moscow, applicants for these positions are offered an average of 270,000, 200,000 and 150,000 rubles, respectively.

In addition, there is a shortage of process engineers, design engineers, electrical engineers, electricians and mechanical assembly fitters in the industry. Most of all, the problem concerns such industries as metallurgy, shipbuilding and radio electronics, and such regions as Siberia, the Urals and the Far East, follows from the monitoring.

The personnel situation has worsened due to the fact that the industry is working under severe sanctions, says Lyubov Khrapylina, director of the Center for Social Development of the Institute of Civil Service and Management of the RANEPA.

“To overcome this crisis, we urgently need intensive, accelerated courses coupled with internships in enterprises,” she said. “If we don’t realign, we will go to the back of the process and miss out on existing markets.”

