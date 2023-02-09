In 2022, “a123456”, “123456” and “123456789” became the most popular passwords. This is stated in the study of the DLBI (Data Leakage & Breach Intelligence) service, which Izvestia has. Compared to the previous year, login data has become even easier.

An analysis of 1.5 billion resource accounts in the Russian Federation (located in the .RU and .РФ domain zones) over the past year revealed that users often used passwords: “33112211”, “123456” (ranked third in 2021) and ” 1q2w3e4r”.

At the same time, it is noted that the top most popular Cyrillic passwords for all domain zones remained unchanged. It included: “yutsuken”, “password”, “love”, “hello”, “natasha”, “maxim”, “marina”, “love”, “andrey” and “kristina”.

The change in the tops of the combinations used suggests that, despite hacker attacks and the efforts of software manufacturers, user passwords for the most part remain dangerously simple, Ashot Oganesyan, founder of the DLBI service, emphasized. According to him, almost a billion passwords contain only numbers, and the world top is headed by variations of “12345”.

In large banks and social networks, Izvestia was assured that the whole range of measures was applied to protect the personal accounts of clients and user pages.

Yotsuken syndrome: the most popular passwords of 2022 are named