Cosmetology has long ceased to be a purely feminine instrument of transformation. Every year the demand for cosmetic services is increasing among men. Dermatocosmetologist Vladimir Ivkin told Izvestia about the problems with which men most often turn to a cosmetologist.

So, most often men turn to a specialist to eliminate age-related changes: face drooping, loss of a clear oval contour and wrinkles in the forehead, between the eyebrows and eyes. The latter are eliminated with the help of botulinum toxin injections, which smooth out wrinkles in the shortest possible time for a period of 3 to 6 months. It is important to note that the procedure is not carried out in a course and a one-time visit to a specialist is enough. The first changes are noticeable already on the fourth day after the injection, and the full result will be visible in two weeks, the doctor said.

“To correct the oval of the face and return a clear contour, there are several options for interaction. Hyaluronic acid-based filler injections to restore the lost volumes of the lower jaw, cheekbones and chin, so that the man’s face acquires clarity and texture. The procedure is not aimed at deep changes, but at rejuvenation and return of lost volumes, ”explained Ivkin.

According to him, many men do not agree to injections, therefore, recently, in cosmetology, the procedure of non-injection smas-lifting on the ultraformer apparatus has come to the fore. It acts with focused ultrasound on all layers of the skin, ranging from muscles and ligaments, ending with the dermis and epidermis – the surface layer of the skin.

“In simple terms, with the help of various hardware techniques, we create hot spots in the skin, due to which the old collagen is destroyed and new collagen appears. This procedure should be repeated only once a year, and the effect is felt already a month after the procedure. This way of fighting aging is relevant for men who lose their oval, their face floats down, paint bags appear under their eyes, and a second chin and flabbiness of the skin appear, ”said the dermatocosmetologist.

Atraumatic vacuum facial cleansing is also popular in cosmetology, where without pain and rehabilitation a man gets a radiant face, cleansed pores without black dots. And immediately after the procedure, he can go about his business.

On November 24, general practitioner Anastasia Zhdanova, deputy head physician for medical work at Invitro, warned that “beauty injections” could lead to a number of dangerous complications. So, if the procedure is performed by a person without a medical education, there is a high risk of experiencing side effects in the form of bumps, subcutaneous lumps, impaired lymph outflow, bruising, or even rejection of the drug.