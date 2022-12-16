The most popular brands among Russians who left the country were Louis Vuitton and Gucci

Representatives of the Avito Internet service named the most popular clothing brands among Russians that have left the country since the beginning of the year. The corresponding study was made available to Lenta.ru on Friday, December 16.

It became known that in 2022, sales of men’s and women’s clothing online increased by 72 and 43 percent, respectively, compared with the previous year. In addition, things from brands that left Russia from March to November of this year began to be purchased twice as often compared to the same period in 2021.

Louis Vuitton began to enjoy the greatest demand among luxury manufacturers on the Avito platform, with an average cost of used goods amounting to 10,250 rubles. The second, third and fourth places in the list of popular brands in the same segment were occupied by Gucci, Chanel and Burberry. The average price of things of the mentioned companies on the platform is 8,630, 9,320 and 8,050 rubles.

In addition, Zara, Massimo Dutti, H&M, Mango, Levi’s, UNIQLO and Victoria’s Secret turned out to be popular mass-market brands. In addition, this year, Russians were actively interested in Nike and Adidas clothing and footwear, the average cost of which was 3,920 and 3,470 rubles, respectively. It is noted that Reebok and Puma products were no less popular.

In November, the Russians revealed their attitude towards companies that have suspended their activities in the country. The study involved men and women aged 14 to 56 from cities with a population of more than 500,000 people. Thus, every third respondent called the departure of foreign brands from the Russian market a betrayal and said that he had lost confidence in these retailers.