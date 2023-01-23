Named the most popular Russian cities among Muscovites for buying an apartment RIA Real Estate Ekaterina Nikitina, head of the Pro Exchange real estate agency, vice president of the Moscow Realtors Guild.

“The top cities that are interesting for Muscovites in terms of buying a home in 2022 were St. Petersburg (20.7 percent in the structure of interregional demand), Krasnodar and Sochi (33.4 percent in total),” she said.

In addition, Yekaterinburg – 10.1 percent, Nizhny Novgorod – 7.8 percent and Tula – 6.9 percent are in demand for the purchase of residential real estate from Muscovites. About 11.4 percent of applications last year were received by cities and towns of the Altai Territory.

According to Nikitina, most Muscovites who buy housing in these cities want to sell an apartment in the capital, and use the difference as a financial airbag.

Many people buy apartments for investment purposes, including for renting out, due to regular business trips or to expand their own business.

