Experts from the service for buying and selling cars online SberAvto analyzed transactions over the past three months and found that among cars worth up to 1 million rubles, Russians most often purchased LADA, KIA and Volkswagen. Representatives of the service shared the results of the study with Izvestia on March 23.

It is noted that in the service for cars worth up to 1 million rubles, 37% of transactions fall, the vast majority of which are the purchase of used cars. And only 3% of transactions in this price category were for new cars – most often for LADA Granta.

“Among used cars in this price category, LADA brands are in demand (14% of all cars worth up to a million rubles), KIA and Volkswagen (8% each),” the study says.

Also among the leading brands in sales of cars with mileage in the category up to 1 million rubles, according to the results of the study, are Nissan, Hyundai, Chevrolet and Ford. It is noted that most often motorists opt for Hyundai Solaris, KIA Rio, LADA Granta, Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo.

Cars worth up to 1 million rubles are most often bought in Moscow (the most popular model is LADA Granta), St. Petersburg (in the top of preferences is KIA Rio), Yekaterinburg (Ford Focus), Kazan (KIA Rio), Chelyabinsk (LADA Granta), Krasnodar (Hyundai Solaris) and Samara (LADA Granta).

Earlier, on March 21, Grigory Mikryukov, head of the industry, energy and ecology department of the analytical center under the government of the Russian Federation, said that the cost of owning a car in Russia increased by 9.3% last year. According to him, this is due to rising prices for the cars themselves, as well as an increase in the cost of spare parts and car maintenance rates.

On March 15, Izvestia was informed in Otkritie Avto that sales of traditional premium car brands had increased in Russia in February. Mercedes-Benz (+28%), BMW (+23%) and Tesla (+21%) showed the highest growth compared to January.