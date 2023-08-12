Named the most popular business areas among self-employed Muscovites at the official website Moscow Mayor Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov.

Self-employed Muscovites are more likely to engage in passenger and freight transportation. Delivery, rental of apartments, advertising and marketing, and construction also turned out to be popular areas of activity for them.

It is noted that self-employment is in demand to a greater extent among young people. In addition, Muscovites with children, older people, and citizens with disabilities prefer to work for themselves.

Previously, professions with pensions of more than 30 thousand rubles were named.