The most popular board game among Russians is the movement coordination game Jenga. This is reported by RBC with reference to the data of the Ozon online store on sales in this segment over the past 17 years.

The game, in which the participants have to take turns removing the planks from the tower, overtook the nearest competitor by almost three times. So, the second place is occupied by the game for the selection of associations “Imaginarium”. The third place was taken by “Scrabble” or “Scrabble”, in which the players have to make words from letters, the fourth – the word game “Who am I”. The fifth and sixth places went to the strategic games “Evolution” and “Monopoly”.

The top popular board games also include Mafia, Uno and Equivoki.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance presented a set of information materials that will help improve the financial literacy of the Russian population. Among them is the board game “Happiness is not in money.” A video instruction for the game and a design layout for printing on a printer and in a printing house have been published on the website of the project of the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank to improve financial literacy.