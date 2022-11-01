Avito Real Estate: Tyoply Stan has become the most popular district of Moscow in the secondary market

Teply Stan, Strogino and Severnoye Medvedkovo became the most popular areas of Moscow for buying secondary housing. The most popular locations of the capital were named by Lente.ru experts from Avito Real Estate.

At the end of September 2022, the demand for secondary apartments increased by 5.5 percent in the market. Teply Stan accounted for 2.79 percent of the total demand, Strogino – 2.51 percent, and Northern Medvedkovo – 2.15 percent. Not a single district of the Central Administrative District (TsAO) was included in the top 10 most popular districts.

Experts believe that the unpopularity of the Central Administrative District among buyers of secondary housing is due to the fact that social, transport, recreational and other infrastructure is evenly distributed throughout the city, while the cost varies significantly depending on the location. Apartments in Teply Stan cost an average of 10.3 million rubles and 215 thousand rubles per square meter, and in the Presnensky district – 45 million rubles and 542 thousand rubles, respectively. Many citizens do not have access to apartments in the center, so they are considering properties in residential areas with a high quality of life.

Earlier in November, Muscovites were called areas with more expensive housing in new buildings. The most noticeable increase in the value of real estate in Pechatniki – in a month the figure increased by 19 percent. The average cost per square meter in Pechatniki reached 407.6 thousand rubles.