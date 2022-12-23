Ovechkin and Valieva became the most mentioned Russian athletes in 2022

The names of the most mentioned Russian athletes in the media at the end of 2022 have become known. The data is given on website media company.

The rating was headed by the captain of the club of the National Hockey League “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin. The hockey player received more than 1.2 million points in the media index.

The figure skater Kamila Valieva was named the most mentioned athlete. Her media index was just over a million.

The media index was formed on the basis of three criteria: citation index, positive and negative index, and visibility of the message. The data for each post mentioning an athlete was added together to arrive at the final score.

In 2021, football player Artem Dziuba was the leader in the rating in terms of mention. The attacker’s name was mentioned in 105,834 posts.