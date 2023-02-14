Rosprirodnadzor called the Krasnodar Territory the most polluted region of Russia

The Krasnodar Territory has the greatest problems with waste disposal in Russia. The most polluted regions of the country named Head of Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova in an interview with Izvestia.

“Our constant pain point is the Krasnodar Territory. This is due to many reasons, in particular the tourist flow, which is not taken into account in the territorial scheme. We all pay for garbage at home, but when we come to rest, we do not pay utility bills. And, accordingly, the volume of generated waste is not taken into account in the general territorial scheme,” the expert explained.

According to Radionova, the Belorechensky landfill is overcrowded, and the landfill near Novorossiysk has lost its capacity. The landfill in Temryuk is in a similar condition, the head of the department noted. Radionova added that the difficult situation with garbage is also in Kalmykia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and Novosibirsk. In addition, there is not a single dump that meets the requirements in Chukotka.

The expert is convinced that the problem of waste is exacerbated by the negative attitude of the population towards the construction of such facilities. “People can be understood: no one wants to live next to the landfill. But somewhere they still have to be placed, ”Radionova clarified.

The head of Rosprirodnadzor stressed that garbage in the country is accumulating at a high rate – now 93 percent of waste is returned to landfills, and only 7 percent is sent for recycling. Radionova explains the situation with the fact that at most enterprises in this industry sorting is done manually. “People just can’t handle that much work. In manual mode, specialists are able to select no more than 10 percent of the useful fraction, and sometimes even 4 percent,” the expert explained.

According to Radionova, the task of Rosprirodnadzor is to halve the amount of landfill by 2030 and achieve 100% sorting of waste. To do this, it is necessary to actively introduce modern waste sorting technologies.

Earlier in Russia they were going to spend billions of rubles on the creation of waste plants. It is noted that the total investment in projects for the management of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2023 will reach 90 billion rubles – 60 billion of them were invested by the Russian Environmental Operator (REO). Enterprises must process about seven million tons of waste annually.