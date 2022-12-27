The most interesting cities for traveling during the holidays of the city of the Moscow region and the places worth visiting in them were named “Gazeta.Ru” in the press service of the Central Suburban Passenger Company (CPPK).

“It is better to go to the regional capitals for a couple of days: to see all the local sights, a short winter daylight day is definitely not enough. Trips to Kolomna and Alexandrov can be more compact. Express trains from Moscow go to Kaluga, Tula and Ryazan for about 2.5 hours, to Kolomna and Alexandrov – about an hour and a half. During this time, you can listen to audio guides and decide on places to visit, ”the press service said.

So, in Kaluga you can visit the huge modern museum of cosmonautics, visit the house of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky. You can look at the ancient architecture in the complex of buildings of the Gostiny Dvor and the baroque temple of Cosmas and Damian. For traveling with children, the Sparrow Bird Park is suitable, where in winter you can ride on ice slides.

You can complete a quest at the walls of the ancient Kremlin and try merchant tea with marshmallow in Kolomna. There you can also visit the museums of kalach and samovar and see the art communal apartment. You can also see the Kremlin in Ryazan, where the red Assumption Cathedral and the Glebov Bridge are located. Not far from the city is the village of Konstantinovo, where Sergei Yesenin was born – travelers can take a full-fledged excursion and visit the Oka River.

In Alexandrov, the excursion program starts immediately from the station with the railway museum. And the main place to visit in the city is Alexander Sloboda, where Tsar Ivan the Terrible lived for 17 years. You can visit the local art museum and places of memory of Marina Tsvetaeva.

In Tula, a special museum quarter has been created for tourists, where there are branches of the State Historical Museum, three museum-reserves – the artist V. D. Polenov, Yasnaya Polyana and Kulikovo Pole, as well as more local cultural repositories dedicated to key local crafts. The local Kremlin from the embankment is also worth seeing.

Earlier it was reported that the “discoveries” of the year for traveling Russians were Dagestan, Altai and Karelia.