Dietitian Elena Tikhomirova: mayonnaise is considered the most harmful sauces

The most harmful sauces for the human body were those made on the basis of mayonnaise. Such dressings are considered fatty and contain a lot of salt. About this in a conversation with Ura.ru said dietitian, member of the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists Elena Tikhomirova.

The expert clarified that mayonnaise is made from vegetable oil, which is whipped with egg yolk and salt is added. As a result, the sauce becomes high-calorie and is able to retain fluid in the body. Tikhomirova attributed cheese and “thousand islands” to similar sauces. The specialist advised me to choose low-calorie mayonnaise.

As for sauces that are more beneficial for the body, the doctor recommended eating horseradish and mustard. “Great sauces that have a tart, burning quality. Astringency and hotness are provided by the substance capsaicin, which improves capillary blood circulation, improves brain function, improves the nutrition of the limbs, so the original horseradish and mustard are very good sauces, and also tasty, ”explained Tikhomirova.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg said that sweet foods and vegetable oil do not have the best effect on a person’s appearance. Hair health is harmed by all products that disrupt the nutrition of tissues and cause inflammation. The most harmful products are all sweets and even honey.