In Moscow, since the beginning of 2021, almost 700 cars without license plates have been evacuated to special parking lots. This was reported on May 5 by the official Telegram channel of the Department of Transport of the capital.

Most often, cars without numbers were left in street parking lots and in busy places.

Most often, cars of the brands BMW (120 units), Mercedes-Benz (100 units), Kia (51 units), Hyundai (46 units) and Toyota (45 units) were taken away to the impoundment areas. In addition, since the beginning of the year, 20 Porsches, 11 Lexus and one Aston Martin and one Maserati have been taken away from the streets of the capital for a parking without numbers.

The Moscow Department of Transport noted that the cars are being moved in order to check whether they are hijacked and whether they are not being used in criminal activities.

On April 22, it was reported that in the first three months of 2021 in Moscow, drivers were 36% less likely to violate the speed limit.

The high speed has provoked 205 road accidents since the beginning of this year. The victims of these accidents were 22 people.