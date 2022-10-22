The last months of the year are the time when companies start scheduling vacations for the following year. Many employees in this choice are guided not only by personal preferences, but also by the financial side of the issue, because there are months when the rest will not have a very positive impact on the budget. Yulia Sanina, HR and organizational development director of the Rabota.ru service, told Izvestia when it is most profitable to go on vacation in 2023.

As a rule, the basis for calculating the “beneficial” period is the annual production calendar. If you know all the official holidays, working and non-working days in a year, you can, on average, calculate when it is most profitable for an employee who performs his duties 40 hours a week and receives a salary to rest. To put it simply, the fewer working days in a month, the less profitable it is to take a vacation. So, for example, employees try not to have a rest in January and May, since, traditionally, there are many days off during these periods due to holidays.

In 2023, the most working days will be in August – 23, in March and October – 22 days each. Based on this, it is during these periods that loss of income due to vacation will not occur or it will be minimal.

The most unfavorable months from a financial point of view for a vacation in 2023 will be January and February. In the first month of the year there are only 17 working days, and in the second – 18.

The employer does not have the right to reduce wages in a month where there are many days off.

“In other words, if you have a salary of 60 thousand rubles, you will receive them at the end of any month, however, due to the number of non-working days, the cost of one working day increases. Therefore, if you take a vacation in an unfavorable month, the cost of the day worked will be higher than the same day for average earnings, namely, average earnings are taken into account when calculating vacation pay. Therefore, the difference in income will be significant,” Sanina explained.

Sometimes employees are faced with the refusal of the employer to let him rest on the specified dates, since this period is the most convenient for the employee and completely inconvenient for the company. However, the law provides for categories of citizens who cannot be denied the vacation they have declared. These include women who want to go on vacation before the decree, as well as men if they need free days during the period of the birth of their wife.

“If you study in absentia and you have a session period, the employer does not have the right to refuse you leave. The same categories of citizens include external part-time workers, if he has a vacation scheduled for these dates from his main job, a parent of a child with a disability, employees who are adoptive parents of a child up to three months old, as well as parents of three or more children if they are under 18 years old, and the youngest is under 14 years of age. Rest cannot be denied to minors, honorary donors, as well as wives and husbands of military personnel if they want to go on vacation with their spouse, ”Sanina concluded.

