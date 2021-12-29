According to aviation experts, the most dangerous place for a smartphone on board an aircraft may be the space between the seats. About it informs edition of The Sun.

Interviewed media experts noted that it is impossible to leave a smartphone or other gadget between the seats of the plane. According to the pilot and author of the Ask the Pilot blog Patrick Smith, phones often fall out of passengers’ pockets and end up in a niche between two seats. “In this situation, the smartphone can overheat and cause a fire,” aviation expert Alex Miller warned readers.

Miller also said that a fire can occur due to damage to the battery, which occurs due to friction between the two chairs and the phone sharpened in the middle. Both experts called the situation with the fall of gadgets into the space between the passenger seats extremely common.

If the device has fallen into a niche between the seats, you need to immediately contact the flight attendant. Crew members should help as they are trained to do so. “Always have your phone in your hand or in another safe place during takeoff and landing so that it does not slip out,” Miller said.

At the end of the summer, it became known that the evacuation on board the New Orleans-Seattle flight was caused by a burned-out Samsung plane. As a result of the incident, none of the passengers received serious injuries, smoke did not affect the cancellation of other flights.