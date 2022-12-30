The most dangerous New Year’s dishes for health were named by the chief nutritionist of Moscow Antonina Starodubova in an interview with Moslenta.

“The most dangerous food products that can cause poisoning or food-borne infectious diseases are multi-component salads, including those dressed with sour cream or mayonnaise, cream confectionery, minced meat dishes, poultry, fish: aspic, pates, jelly and others,” the expert said.

When buying ready-made meals, Starodubova urged to pay attention to the production time and shelf life. She also warned that violations of cooking technology, their improper storage and non-observance of personal hygiene rules can cause poisoning.

According to the nutritionist, if you feel unwell after the New Year’s feast, you get sick, you should immediately seek medical help.

