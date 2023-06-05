News Medical: Monday named the most common day for a heart attack

A team from the Belfast Health and Social Care Foundation and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland have named the most common day of the week for a heart attack. They turned out to be Monday. The findings of the work were presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester. writes News Medical.

In the study, the authors analyzed data from more than ten thousand Irish patients hospitalized between 2013 and 2018 for the most serious type of heart attack, ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). This condition is caused by blockage of a coronary artery.

They found that the surge in hospital admissions for this type of heart attack most often occurs at the beginning and end of the week, on Mondays and Sundays. So far, this pattern has not been fully explained, but previous work has shown that such a correlation may be associated with circadian rhythms.

In May, researchers at the University of Edinburgh presented a rapid method for detecting a heart attack using artificial intelligence (AI). The neural network successfully determined the disease in almost twice as many people as existing methods. The accuracy of the model was 99.6 percent.