Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Professor Natalya Pshenichnaya named the most common cause of coronavirus infection in children. She is quoted RIA News. According to the expert, most often children become infected with COVID-19 in the family circle.

“Now the incidence has slightly increased among children who catch the infection mainly in the family circle. <...> Children of any age get sick, but most clearly, manifested – kids under two years old, ”explained Pshenichnaya.

She noted that the child’s body reacts more acutely to the infection, since the child’s immune system has not yet had time to get acquainted even with seasonal coronaviruses.

According to Pshenichnaya, when a child becomes ill with coronavirus, the infection often descends into the bronchioles (the lowest parts of the bronchi that adjoin the lungs), thereby causing bronchial obstruction, accompanied by cough and shortness of breath.

Earlier, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA) Ancha Baranova said that children are easy prey for the omicron strain due to the property that allows it to directly penetrate cells, bypassing the cellular protease TMPRSS2, without which had not previously been infected. Previous strains of the coronavirus, such as alpha and delta, needed this protease to infect human cells.