Tutu.ru: train tickets from Moscow to Pereslavl-Zalessky will cost 356 rubles

Pereslavl-Zalessky, Alexandrov and Strunino named the most budget-friendly train travel destinations in August 2022. Such data was provided by analysts of the Tutu.ru travel and travel service, the study was received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

So, tickets to Pereslavl-Zalessky from Moscow will cost 356 rubles one way, to Alexandrov – 381 rubles, and to Strunino – 410 rubles.

The top five inexpensive destinations also included Balabanovo (480 rubles) and Kolchugino (533 rubles). In addition, travelers can buy tickets to Smolensk for 998 rubles, to Rostov the Great for 978 rubles and to Vladimir for 962 rubles.

The cheapest way to travel from St. Petersburg is to Saltsy and Torbino, where tickets cost 570 and 604 rubles, respectively. Other destinations include Veliky Novgorod (703 rubles), Lakhdenpokhya (729 rubles) and Sortavala (804 rubles).

Earlier, Russian Railways announced the launch of additional trains to the south of Russia. The trains will run until the end of the summer season to the most popular destinations: Ufa – Imeretinsky Kurort, Adler – Moscow and Kazan – Anapa.