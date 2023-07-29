The house of the heroine Ellochka the cannibal from the film directed by Leonid Gaidai “The Twelve Chairs”, based on the novel of the same name by writers Ilya Ilf and Yevgeny Petrov, ended up in Pechatnikov Lane, 7. It is reported Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”.

The building is better known as the “House with Caryatids”, that is, female statues on the facade, which act as supports. There are two such sculptures, and the walls of the mansion are decorated with stucco. It was here in the film that the main character Ostap Bender came for one of the chairs, which he took from Ellochka in exchange for a tea strainer.

According to the channel’s administrators, the building originally belonged to the wife of the merchant Zolotoreva. But after the construction, Colonel Elena Zhdanova became its owner. In 1896, the house was bought and rebuilt by a wealthy peasant from the Podolsk district, Peter Sysoev.

