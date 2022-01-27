In December 2021, the minimum mortgage rate for secondary housing in the Moscow region was fixed at 4.9 percent, the maximum rate reached 12.8 percent, follows from the materials of the MIEL agency transferred to Lente.ru.

According to analysts, last month the share of transactions in the secondary real estate market, made with the involvement of a mortgage loan, reached 61 percent. Among mortgaged apartments, 73 percent were purchased in Moscow, 27 percent – in the Moscow region (statistics based on transactions conducted by the agency).

The average mortgage amount in Moscow by the end of the year reached 8 million rubles, in the region – 5.7 million rubles. The minimum amount for the capital and the region was 500 thousand rubles, the maximum – 26 million rubles.

“On average, at the end of 2021, the share of mortgage purchases [в Московском регионе] amounted to 56 percent, that is, every second apartment was purchased with the involvement of credit funds, experts calculated. “And even an increase in the refinancing rate in the second half of the year has not yet led to a decrease in the demand for mortgage loans.”

Earlier, analysts warned that in 2022, mortgage rates in Russia will rise to above 10 percent. Due to the sharp rise in the cost of housing loans, the growth of the mortgage market will slow down, they believe.