Ex-Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Zadornov called venture capital markets a victim of the global crisis

Economist, former Russian Finance Minister Mikhail Zadornov suggested which markets will face the most severe consequences of the new global financial crisis. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

Zadornov named the main victims of the global financial crisis and attributed the venture capital and cryptocurrency markets to them. According to him, in some areas there will be a blowing of the bubble, and somewhere – a correction.

“When we talk about real estate markets, it will be exactly a correction — 20-25 percent, and if it’s about venture capital or cryptocurrency — they will experience the most severe consequences, because they are not regulated and are not provided with anything,” the ex-minister of finance emphasized.

The expert recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate was significantly revalued in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden, but now its value in these countries has fallen in price by 20-25 percent. In addition, Zadornov allowed a slowdown in global economic growth and a recession in the United States and the European Union this year.

Earlier, Zadornov predicted the massive impact of the upcoming global crisis. Its consequences will be larger than the results of similar events in 2008.