Political scientist Topornin called the discussion of anti-Russian sanctions the main topic of the G7 summit

Restrictive measures against Russia will be the main topic of the summit G7, says Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he also noted that representatives of the G7 countries will focus on the issue of countering the circumvention of the imposed sanctions.

“One of the most important issues will be the discussion of restrictions against Russia. There are various proposals. The most radical say that it is necessary to stop all exports of the Western community with the Russian Federation. But more realistic are those initiatives that are associated with the possibility of circumventing existing sanctions at the present time. This sanctions package will, of course, include new legal entities – this is an integral part of any sanctions package. But the main thing here will be an attempt to create conditions under which it will be extremely difficult to circumvent the current sanctions, and those who do this will receive appropriate punishment, ”the political scientist said.

Unfortunately, Russia cannot expect anything positive in this regard. We need to prepare for the emergence of new, tougher sanctions Nikolai Toporninpolitical scientist

Another important topic of the meeting will be the issue of transit of goods through the territory of Russia, Nikolai Topornin believes.

“It is believed that some of these products, mainly the electronics industry, sent to another country through the territory of Russia remain on its territory and are used for military purposes,” he concluded.

The G7 summit started on May 19 in Hiroshima, Japan and will last until May 21. Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam were invited to attend the event.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would also attend the meeting. It was originally planned that the Ukrainian leader would speak online at the summit.