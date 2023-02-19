The main signs indicating a metabolic disorder, in an interview with Moslenta, were named by the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya. She recalled that poor metabolism can be hereditary, but it happens that violations occur under the influence of external factors.

“Symptoms can be non-specific, such as drowsiness, decreased performance, dry skin, hair loss, mood swings,” the specialist said.

Women are more likely than men to experience thyroid problems. With hypothyroidism – reduced thyroid function – there is severe fatigue, causeless weight gain, depressed mood, and a constant feeling of cold. A person can attribute these signs to stress or lack of sleep, and only a visit to an endocrinologist will help identify the causes of this condition, Malinovskaya continued.

Weight gain, excessive appetite, and high blood pressure may indicate the development of another common metabolic disorder in the body – insulin resistance. In this case, the cells become immune to insulin, the blood sugar level rises. This condition is considered one of the signs of type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes preceding it.

Metabolism is also disturbed under the influence of stress. Prolonged stress often leads to a set of extra pounds, which cannot be eliminated even with the help of strict diets. The reason for this is an increase in the level of cortisol, the stress hormone.

“Due to the fact that the same signs – for example, a solid weight gain without a significant change in the nature of nutrition – can accompany a variety of diseases, a thorough examination and laboratory tests are indispensable,” the expert emphasized.

In some cases, to normalize the metabolism, it will be enough to change the lifestyle, for example, switch to a more balanced diet and increase the level of physical activity, while in others, drug therapy will be prescribed by the doctor, the interlocutor of the publication concluded.

