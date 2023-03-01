Expert Kadakov spoke about the risk of an accident when driving through a roundabout under the new rules

In the new traffic rules for roundabouts, which came into force on March 1, the main risk for drivers is that there may not be the necessary signs at such places, which can provoke an accident. This was announced to Lente.ru by the editor-in-chief of the magazine Za Rulem Maxim Kadakov.

Earlier it was reported that now when driving through roundabouts, you need to pay attention to the road signs set in front of them and the priority will be given to those who drive along the main road.

“If you enter a roundabout marked with a roundabout sign, then, accordingly, you give way, since the circle here is the main one. As, in general, it was, – said the expert. – If you, approaching the circle, see the sign “Main Road”, then those who drive in a circle should give way to you. The problem with this whole story is that, firstly, over the past 12 years, this is the fourth change in approaches and formulations. And secondly, all this works perfectly only when the signs are standing” See also The Supreme Council for the Development of Judicial Electronic Systems holds its periodic meeting

He clarified that the roundabout can actually be divided into several micro-intersections, each of which may change the rules of passage. According to him, this has been used in Europe for a long time, and if everything is organized correctly, there are no problems.

“By and large, the driver does not have to memorize these rules for crossing intersections – the signs should quickly explain everything to him,” Kadakov noted. – Recently, they tried to retrain us and accustomed us to the fact that the circle is the main one. In the Soviet Union, the circle was always inferior. Then we got away from it, making the circle the main one, which is right, because cars need to be removed from the circle. Now we say that the circle can be segmented, look at the priority signs “

The editor-in-chief of the magazine “Behind the wheel” added that the roundabout does not have to be in the form of a traditional circle, it can be oval, elongated, even square. Therefore, often drivers who are in this place for the first time may not notice that they have entered a roundabout.

“That is, visually you may not guess that you are entering a roundabout, but the signs should clearly tell you who is inferior to whom. If you put them correctly, based on the organization of traffic at a particular intersection, then drivers will not have problems, ”he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that on March 1, a large package of changes to the rules of the road came into force in Russia.