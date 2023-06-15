Head of Expert RA Chekurova: global recession will be the main risk for the Russian economy

The head of the Expert RA rating agency, Marina Chekurova, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) called the main risk for the Russian economy. In her opinion, this will be a global recession and a slowdown in business activity. RIA News.

“In our opinion, the main risk is an increase in the global slowdown and a blow to the prices of our exports,” the expert said.

According to Chekurova, even in the event of a mild recession, a slowdown in exports will follow, which has already fallen below last year’s records. This will affect companies and consumers by putting pressure on suppressed demand.

The expert concluded that last year’s risks for the Russian economy have become habitual, there has been an adaptation.

Earlier it became known that in the first quarter of 2023, the euro area economy officially entered a recession – GDP contracted by 0.1 percent after declining in the previous quarter. This is evidenced by the data of the European statistical agency Eurostat.