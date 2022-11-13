The main reason for the ineffectiveness of antidepressants in an interview with Izvestia named Irina Kolesnikova, a geneticist, a member of the expert council of the Gemotest laboratory.

The expert explained that drugs are absorbed differently by each person. And because of genetic characteristics, antidepressants and antipsychotics are sometimes not effective.

“Time is an extremely valuable resource in the treatment of depressive disorders. Since antidepressants and neuroleptics have a cumulative effect, on average, the selection of a suitable drug can take from six months to a year. This is a very long time, provided that the quality of life and human health suffer, and in the case of suicidal thoughts, life itself is at risk, ”the doctor warned and recalled that such drugs are more likely to cause tremors, constipation, weight gain or loss .

According to Kolesnikova, the genetic factor is a strong argument, in connection with which it is impossible to independently choose drugs for the treatment of depression, adjust the course chosen by the doctor and end it prematurely.

Earlier it became known that in Moscow demand for antidepressants has grown sharply. According to analysts, sales of sedatives in the capital in September increased by 21 percent compared to August.