The main place for the celebration of May Day in Moscow was named in the material “Moslenta”. Historian and journalist Valery Burt said that the holiday has been traditionally celebrated in Sokolniki since the time of Emperor Peter I.

In the mid-1700s, May Day was celebrated with might and main by all the inhabitants of the capital, thousands of carriages gathered that day at the entrance to Sokolniki. Feasts were arranged there – guests were treated to pickles. Wealthy Muscovites brought tables and chairs with them, those who could not afford it settled right on the grass. In addition, stalls with various treats and samovars with hot tea were set up in the park.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin invited residents of the capital to the Moscow Spring festival.