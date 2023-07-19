Military expert Sukonkin: mobility and security are the main features of the “Drok”

The main feature of the Russian self-propelled mortars “Drok” is the combination of mobility and security of the crew. About it told military expert Alexei Sukonkin in an interview with News.ru.

“The combination of mobility and security of the crew. Have you heard such a phrase – “roaming mortars”? It is very convenient to jump somewhere, to known coordinates, aim and open fire at any point on the map. I made the maximum number of shots in a minute or two and dumped, ”Sukonkin called the feature of the Gorse.

He noted that the characteristics of the mortar indicated a firing range of up to six kilometers. According to him, usually 82-mm mortars shoot for about four kilometers.

Sukonkin clarified that an increased propellant charge can provide such a firing range. He also suggested that the mortar is loaded from the breech. “There was a mention that he shoots direct fire. Only an automatic mortar loaded from the breech is capable of this, ”the expert said.

Earlier, Rostec reported that the state corporation handed over to the Russian Armed Forces an experimental batch of 2S41 Drok self-propelled mortars on the chassis of the Typhoon armored car.