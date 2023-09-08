Colonel Knutov announced a radiation threat due to depleted uranium shells

The use of Western shells with depleted uranium by the Ukrainian army will negatively affect the radiation background in the combat zone. Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov told about this in an interview with Lenta.ru. He called the effect of the use of these shells.

“What is the main drawback of these shells: since they are made from depleted uranium, the uranium itself does not have a high level of radiation. But as it collides with armor or some other solid obstacle, uranium dust is formed. This dust is deposited on the surrounding objects, the ground, washed off with rain into the ground, then accumulates in the water. A person consumes this water, and he accumulates this uranium dust directly in the body. These shells are extremely harmful,” he said.

To date, this ammunition is specially supplied for Abrams and other tanks in order to show the effectiveness and superiority of foreign equipment. In addition, these ammunition have the ability to penetrate various concrete fortifications. See also Washington welcomes Said's decisions: We support the aspirations of the Tunisian people Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, retired colonel

Yuri Knutov noted that Russia has enough depleted uranium shells. In his opinion, if Moscow is forced to apply them in response to the actions of Kyiv, this will adversely affect the environmental situation on the territory of Ukraine.

“There is information that they are periodically used. So far, there is not enough data to analyze the effectiveness of the application. [Украиной] these ammunition. But the environmental damage will be significant. It will not appear immediately, but over time, ”the specialist added.

On September 6, the US announced a new $175 million aid package to Ukraine. The Pentagon intends to transfer to Kyiv 120-millimeter shells for Abrams tanks with a depleted uranium core from American military depots.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Washington’s decision to supply such shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine very bad news. He recalled that their use in Yugoslavia had a negative impact on the radiation background.

In April, the UK has already transferred to Kyiv such a thousand of such ammunition. London’s actions were also criticized in Moscow.