The sovereign debt of developing countries to Russia amounted to $27.3 billion in 2020, in 2019 this figure was $25.2 billion (an increase of 8 percent), writes Vedomosti with reference to World Bank data.

Debts to Russia have increased significantly in two countries: India (plus 74 percent, to almost three billion dollars) and Bangladesh (plus 37 percent, to $3.3 billion). In both countries, Rosatom is implementing nuclear power plant construction projects using interstate loans.

The report also named the main debtor. It was Belarus with obligations of 8.3 billion, followed by Bangladesh, Venezuela, India and Vietnam. Ukraine, with a debt of $600 million, is in ninth place. Most of all, the volume of liabilities was reduced by Vietnam (by 10 percent to $1.5 billion) and Somalia (by 19 percent to $755 million). Russia ranks fifth among the largest sovereign creditors of developing countries (the first is China).

Earlier it became known that in 2022 Belarus is going to service its public debt, including by obtaining new loans from Russia.