Andrey Rezanov, Candidate of Biological Sciences, Associate Professor at Moscow State Pedagogical University, named the main dangers for drunken city birds lying on the ground in an interview with Moslenta. He noted that alcohol intoxication in birds occurs after they have eaten berries that have fermented from the temperature difference.

“Having fallen drunk on the ground, the bird can freeze, become the prey of a cat, dog, or someone can crush it without noticing,” the expert said.

Rezanov recommended that the Russians take such birds home if they are still warm. According to him, in an hour or two she will come to her senses, and she can be released.

Previously, drunken waxwings were caught on video in Moscow. The footage shows several waxwings lying motionless on the ground.