Surgeon Sergienko: you can’t treat chickenpox with brilliant green, as it masks the infection in the rash

The main danger of treating chickenpox with “brilliant green” is that it masks the inflammation that began in the combed rash, children’s surgeon of the first category, Maxim Sergienko, warned. About this he told in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Many people consider the treatment of the rash with “brilliant green” the traditional method of treating chicken pox, but Segrienko called it dangerous for skin health and said that they should not treat rashes. The doctor explained that the bubbles provoke itching of the skin, and the person begins to comb them. During this action, an infection can enter the opened wound, which, without proper treatment, can lead to the development of chickenpox abscesses, a dangerous bacterial complication of the disease.

Related materials:

“The first sign of a rash infection is reddening of the skin around the crust, and if this element is treated with green paint, then it is simply not visible, because everything is green,” Sergienko explained. Instead of a popular folk remedy, he recommended treating rashes with zinc mash, which has a bactericidal effect, does not burn wounds when applied, and dries them well. In addition, antihistamines can be taken to relieve itching.

Earlier, endocrinologist Anna Barteneva suggested a way to avoid sagging skin when losing weight. She recommended, in addition to diet, to include adequate physical activity in the weight management program, due to which skin tone can be improved.