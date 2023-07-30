The main criterion for choosing a ripe melon was called “Evening Moscow” nutritionist Elena Solomatina. She advised to pay attention to the smell of the product when buying.

“If the melon does not smell, it means that its ripening was accelerated or it was picked unripe. It can be soft, but it will be tasteless, ”the specialist warned.

Solomatina also recommended not to buy melons with dents, as they can be poisonous. The fruit must be thoroughly washed before use and not eaten to the peel, as nitrates accumulate in it.

Earlier, the rules for choosing watermelons and melons were named in Rospotrebnadzor. Experts advised to pay attention to the tendril and stalk, which should be dry.